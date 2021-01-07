Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of Harsco stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $19.38. 4,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,334. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Harsco has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.40 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Harsco’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 13.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,966,000 after acquiring an additional 913,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Harsco by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Harsco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

