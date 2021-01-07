Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC) Trading 4.2% Higher

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.56 and last traded at $33.50. 1,605 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000.

