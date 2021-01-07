HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

NASDAQ KZIA opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $15.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $87.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kazia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

