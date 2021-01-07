Head to Head Comparison: Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) & McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Paradigm Oil and Gas alerts:

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and McEwen Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A McEwen Mining -140.63% -16.86% -12.95%

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and McEwen Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A McEwen Mining $117.02 million 3.74 -$59.75 million ($0.17) -6.29

Paradigm Oil and Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than McEwen Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McEwen Mining has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Paradigm Oil and Gas and McEwen Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00

McEwen Mining has a consensus target price of $2.83, indicating a potential upside of 164.80%. Given McEwen Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of McEwen Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of McEwen Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

McEwen Mining beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Paradigm Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradigm Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.