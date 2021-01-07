Head-To-Head Contrast: Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) & Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI)

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) and Omni Financial Services (OTCMKTS:OFSI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Financial Institutions and Omni Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Financial Institutions $209.18 million 1.89 $48.86 million $2.96 8.33 Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Financial Institutions has higher revenue and earnings than Omni Financial Services.

Risk and Volatility

Financial Institutions has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omni Financial Services has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Financial Institutions and Omni Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Financial Institutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Omni Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Financial Institutions currently has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.38%. Given Financial Institutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Financial Institutions is more favorable than Omni Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Financial Institutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Financial Institutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Financial Institutions and Omni Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Financial Institutions 18.17% 8.70% 0.81% Omni Financial Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Financial Institutions beats Omni Financial Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts. Its loan products include term loans and lines of credit; short and medium-term commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment; commercial business loans to the agricultural industry; commercial mortgage loans; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, home improvement loans, closed-end home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, such as automobile, secured installment, and personal loans. The company also provides personal insurance, including automobile, homeowners, boat, recreational vehicle, landlord, and umbrella coverage; commercial insurance comprising property, liability, automobile, inland marine, workers compensation, bonds, crop, and umbrella insurance products; and financial services comprising life and disability insurance, Medicare supplements, long-term care, annuities, mutual funds, and retirement programs. In addition, it offers customized investment advisory, wealth management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services, as well as operates a real estate investment trust that holds residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans. The company operates a network of 53 offices in the New York State. Financial Institutions, Inc. was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Warsaw, New York.

About Omni Financial Services

OMNI Financial Services, Inc. provides various financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and business owners. The company offers deferred annuities, fixed annuities, and immediate annuities; and group medical, key employee, survivor life, disability, fixed life, long term care, and term life insurance products. It also provides college funding, retirement, and estate planning services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

