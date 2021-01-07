Head-To-Head Survey: Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) & (NYSE:FAX)

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and (NYSE:FAX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and ‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $147.26 million 12.82 $36.15 million $1.98 9.39 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Goldman Sachs BDC and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 4 1 0 2.20 1 1 2 0 2.25

Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus price target of $15.92, suggesting a potential downside of 14.38%.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 9.56% 11.79% 4.83% N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

