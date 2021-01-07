Head-To-Head Survey: Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) vs. A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) and Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares A10 Networks and Intrusion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks $212.63 million 3.49 -$17.82 million ($0.19) -50.95 Intrusion $13.64 million 23.57 $4.47 million $0.28 66.00

Intrusion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than A10 Networks. A10 Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intrusion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares A10 Networks and Intrusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks 4.49% 13.20% 5.45% Intrusion -30.12% -179.98% -38.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of A10 Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of A10 Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Intrusion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for A10 Networks and Intrusion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A10 Networks 0 0 2 0 3.00 Intrusion 0 0 1 0 3.00

A10 Networks currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.21%. Intrusion has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.01%. Given A10 Networks’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe A10 Networks is more favorable than Intrusion.

Risk & Volatility

A10 Networks has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrusion has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

A10 Networks beats Intrusion on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. It also provides Thunder threat protection system for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; Thunder secure sockets layer (SSL) insight solution that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder convergent firewall, which addresses various critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating various security and networking functions in a single appliance. In addition, the company offers intelligent management and automation tools comprising harmony controller that provides intelligent management, automation, and analytics for secure application delivery in multi-cloud environment; and aGalaxy TPS, a multi-device network management solution. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, containerized software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves cloud providers, Web-scale businesses, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises in the telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, government, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations. The company also offers Compliance Commander for regulated information and data privacy protection. In addition, it resells third-party products, such as computers and servers for the implementation of its software into customer networks, as well as provides installation and threat data interpretation services. The company's customers primarily include the United States federal government and local government entities, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. Intrusion Inc. markets and distributes its products through a direct sales force to end-users, distributors, system integrators, managed service providers, and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

