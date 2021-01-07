Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Trading Up 8.8%

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) was up 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.84 and last traded at $44.32. Approximately 348,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 237,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTLF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.85 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $64,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the period. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.