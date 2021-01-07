HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

HDELY stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

