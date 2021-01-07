HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

HDELY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Main First Bank raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

