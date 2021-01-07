HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $72.13

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.13 and traded as high as $81.24. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $81.20, with a volume of 12 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $63.49.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

