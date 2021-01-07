Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.50-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 11.50-11.70 EPS.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $216.20.
Shares of HELE opened at $228.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $230.56.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
