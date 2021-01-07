Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.50-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 11.50-11.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $216.20.

Shares of HELE opened at $228.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $230.56.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

