Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Up 7.9%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) shares shot up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.73. 247,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 465,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.
Several research firms have recently commented on HTBK. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at $226,602.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,561.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the third quarter worth $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 28.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2,078.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 464.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.
About Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)
Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.
