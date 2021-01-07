Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Up 7.9%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) shares shot up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.73. 247,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 465,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on HTBK. BidaskClub downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at $226,602.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,561.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the third quarter worth $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 28.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2,078.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 464.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.