Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) rose 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $25.28. Approximately 496,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 304,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $907.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $107,435.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,577.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 266,593 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Financial by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 100,320 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

