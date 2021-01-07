Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,889 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 208,832 shares in the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 32.3% during the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 436,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 106,500 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 341,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 24,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

HT opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. The company has a market cap of $316.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.81.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $713,779.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,046.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $27,807.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $872,481.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

