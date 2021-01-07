Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hess Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $362.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $25.66.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.32 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $9,662,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 117.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 230,262 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.0% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

