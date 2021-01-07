Hickok (OTCMKTS:HICKA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.58

Hickok Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HICKA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and traded as high as $18.71. Hickok shares last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44.

Hickok Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HICKA)

Hickok Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial air handling, test and measurement, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. Its Test and Measurement segment primarily offers electronic testing products for the automotive and trucking industries. The segment offers automotive diagnostic products to original equipment manufacturers; and aircraft instruments to manufacturers of commercial, military, and personal airplanes, as well as indicators and gauges to manufacturers and servicers of railroad equipment and locomotives.

