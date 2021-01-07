Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) PT Raised to $32.00

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,059. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $604.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hilltop by 52.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 22,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.