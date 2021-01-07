Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Price Up 5%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.76 and last traded at $32.46. Approximately 1,130,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 921,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.93 and a beta of 2.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,916,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,760,000 after purchasing an additional 98,545 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 823,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 188,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,884,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 144,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

