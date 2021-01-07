Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.20-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.8-275.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.25 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Himax Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 81.34 and a beta of 1.89.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

