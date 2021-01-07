Holdings L.P. Valueact Sells 291,713 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 291,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $17,750,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 356,572 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $21,504,857.32.

On Thursday, December 31st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 680,016 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $41,766,582.72.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

