Hologic’s (HOLX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.12.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $78.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36. Hologic has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $79.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at $88,797,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,101,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hologic by 1,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,182,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 382,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,979,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.