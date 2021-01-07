HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of HMSVF opened at $14.30 on Friday. HomeServe has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

