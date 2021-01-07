Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Cut by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 47,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.50. The company had a trading volume of 35,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $149.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.06.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.