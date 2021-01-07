Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) rose 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $16.84. Approximately 173,923 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 146,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $82,897.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,076 shares during the period. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

