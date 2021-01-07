Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.97. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $411,502.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $148,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,411 shares of company stock worth $10,003,215 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.3% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth approximately $3,338,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,093,000 after buying an additional 1,317,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

