Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Howard Bancorp, Inc., headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland, operates as a holding company for Howard Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services in Maryland. It offers various deposits products, such as community business, business relationship, business solutions, super, howard relationship, and howard maximum checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; business, junior, and personal savings accounts; anniversary, incentive, and business money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises commercial construction, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer installment loans; and commercial and unsecured lines of credit. Howard Bancorp also provides business and personal online banking and Web BillPay services, ATM cards, business credit cards, and cash management, lockbox processing, and wire transfers services. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HBMD. TheStreet raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.34 million, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 2,269,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,103,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 96,153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Howard Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 150.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 53.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

