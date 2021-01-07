HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Investec

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NYSE HSBC opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. HSBC has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $38.85.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Equities analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in HSBC by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

