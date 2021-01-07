HTMLCOIN (HTML) One Day Trading Volume Hits $38,908.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, HitBTC and CryptoBridge. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $38,908.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Firecoin (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019900 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000772 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

