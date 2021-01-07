Huami (NYSE:HMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Huami (NYSE:HMI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Huami from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get Huami alerts:

Shares of HMI stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $828.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. Huami has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $18.20.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.77). Huami had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 4.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Huami by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 110,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huami by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 109,558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huami during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Huami during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Huami by 227.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 65,986 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

See Also: No Load Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.