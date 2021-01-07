HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jyske Bank increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HubSpot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $332.82.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $374.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of -207.11 and a beta of 1.79. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total transaction of $3,228,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,708,413.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,472 shares of company stock worth $29,717,717. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after acquiring an additional 90,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,333,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in HubSpot by 1,001.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 138,515 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 141,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,725,000 after buying an additional 40,846 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in HubSpot by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 110,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,248,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

