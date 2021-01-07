Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HBM. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.21.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$9.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$9.85.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$421.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

