Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) received a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.87 ($32.78).

Get Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) alerts:

BOSS opened at €27.48 ($32.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.31. Hugo Boss AG has a one year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a one year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.