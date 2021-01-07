Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) Shares Gap Up to $236.20

Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $236.20, but opened at $247.80. Hunting PLC (HTG.L) shares last traded at $233.80, with a volume of 53,318 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 286.82 ($3.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of £386.95 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 199.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 178.87.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

