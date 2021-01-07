Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) Shares Gap Up to $236.20

Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $236.20, but opened at $247.80. Hunting PLC (HTG.L) shares last traded at $233.80, with a volume of 53,318 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hunting PLC (HTG.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 286.82 ($3.75).

The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of £386.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 199.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 178.87.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

