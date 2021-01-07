Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,366 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

