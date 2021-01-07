Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Up 5.2%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) shares traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.57 and last traded at $60.19. 237,857 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 175,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.73 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

