i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Raised to $37.00 at BTIG Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded i3 Verticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.
i3 Verticals stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $951.17 million, a PE ratio of -771.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12.
In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $7,334,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
