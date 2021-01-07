i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Raised to $37.00 at BTIG Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded i3 Verticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $951.17 million, a PE ratio of -771.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $10,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $7,334,235.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 28,971 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $837,261.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

