iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. iCAD has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The firm has a market cap of $315.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $210,541.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 151,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,665 shares of company stock worth $650,541 over the last ninety days. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

