iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.70. 150,355 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 115,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $315.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.18.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The company had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at $622,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 151,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,538 shares of company stock worth $809,271 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iCAD by 621.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

