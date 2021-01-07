Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Head to Head Analysis

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) and Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dongfeng Motor Group and Icahn Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Icahn Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Dongfeng Motor Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Icahn Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. Icahn Enterprises pays out -153.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Icahn Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A Icahn Enterprises -24.19% -19.30% -7.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Icahn Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dongfeng Motor Group $18.50 billion 0.53 $2.08 billion N/A N/A Icahn Enterprises $8.99 billion 1.42 -$1.10 billion ($5.23) -10.50

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Icahn Enterprises.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dongfeng Motor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dongfeng Motor Group beats Icahn Enterprises on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles. The company also engages in the manufacture and sale of vehicle manufacturing equipment and other automobile related products; and provision of financial services. In addition, it markets and sells automobiles; and offers energy vehicles and key assemblies. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. Its Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket; and offers automotive repair and maintenance services. This segment also purchases and leases vehicles. Its Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used to prepare and package processed meat products. The company's Metals segment collects, processes, and sells ferrous and non-ferrous metals, as well as processes and distributes steel pipe and plate products. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of retail, office, and industrial properties; construction and sale of single-family and multi-family homes, lots in subdivisions and planned communities, and raw land for residential development; and golf and club operations. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Icahn Enterprises L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

