Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDRSF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of Idorsia stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. Idorsia has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

