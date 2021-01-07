iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $886.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post $886.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $882.36 million and the highest is $890.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $744.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Shares of IHRT stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. 1,096,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,401. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,567.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 80,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 9.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 487,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 43,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 9.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

