Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $207.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $207.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ITW. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW opened at $209.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 892,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,984,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 204.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.