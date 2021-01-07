Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $232.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $211.00.

ITW has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.88.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $209.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.17 and a 200-day moving average of $195.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 685.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after acquiring an additional 133,119 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 51,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

