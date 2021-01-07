Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Get Immersion alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities raised their price objective on Immersion from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immersion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. Immersion has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.60, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.92.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Immersion had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Immersion will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 64,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $583,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,662 shares in the company, valued at $707,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,045,509 shares of company stock valued at $29,595,643 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 82.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 3.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 294.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 192,941 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the second quarter valued at $1,379,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.