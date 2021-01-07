Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH) Shares Gap Down to $222.00

Shares of Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) (LON:IDH) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $222.00, but opened at $210.00. Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) shares last traded at $200.00, with a volume of 91 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 213.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 229.01. The company has a market capitalization of £57.57 million and a P/E ratio of 161.54.

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (IDH.L) Company Profile (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

