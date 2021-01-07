Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.88.

IMVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Immunovant from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 29.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,717,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Immunovant by 53.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the second quarter worth approximately $41,155,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Immunovant by 911.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,623 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,266,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,202. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60. Immunovant has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

