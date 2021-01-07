Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.17

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.17 and traded as high as $21.87. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 116,921 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IMBBY. Zacks Investment Research cut Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Brands from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.629 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.