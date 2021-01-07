Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.66. 11,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 5,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

About Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY)

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

